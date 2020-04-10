Loading articles...

19 ex-officials in Kosovo charged with abuse of power

Last Updated Apr 10, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

TIRANA, Albania — Kosovo’s prosecution office charged 19 former senior officials on Friday with abuse of power for allegedly causing at least 13.7 million euros ($15 million) in losses to the public budget.

A statement said the ex-officials, including four former ministers, exceeded their competencies in ordering the privatization of four hydro power stations.

Corruption in Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in the continent, remains a top challenge for its economic development.

If convicted, the defendants may be jailed for up to five years.

Kosovo, a former province of the former Yugoslavia until NATO intervened in 1999 to end Serbia’s bloody crackdown on the country’s ethnic Albanian nationalists, declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
RE-OPENED: EB Lawrence at Kennedy.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:31 PM
More gradual clearing today leading to some sunshine across the region! But it's COLD out there, thanks to that chi…
Latest Weather
Read more