Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Apr. 6-Apr. 9.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Fuller HB .1625 from .16

Lindsay Corp .32 from .31

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Murphy Oil .125 from .25

Plains All America Pipeline .18 from .36

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Scorpio Bulkers Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

Summit Wireless Technologies 1 for 20 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Forty Seven Inc – Gilead (4.9B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Carrier Global Corp

Otis Worldwide Corp

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Keros Therapeutics Inc (IPO)

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Raytheon Co (merger)

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Brooge Holdings Ltd to Brooge Energy Ltd

Pensare Acquisition Corp to American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc

United Technologies Corp to Raytheon Technologies Corp

The Associated Press

