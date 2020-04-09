Loading articles...

Virginia bus service will suspend rides starting Friday

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — A bus agency connecting Virginia cities to Washington, D.C., announced plans to suspend service since not enough customers are taking rides during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Breeze will suspend all long-distance services starting Friday, the state’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation said in a news release Wednesday. This follows a decision that came just a few days ago to suspend Monday to Thursday services.

The agency’s director, Jennifer Mitchell, said it was no longer feasible to maintain service with the lack of demand under the state’s current stay-at-home order. Virginia Breeze will restart when it is safe to travel and the demand returns, Mitchell added.

The Associated Press

