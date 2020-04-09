Loading articles...

US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 3.33%

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 12:49 pm EDT

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo a sign stands outside a home for sale in southeast Denver. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were stable to slightly lower this week after two weeks of declines amid deepening anxiety over the severe damage to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Home-loan rates have been hitting all-time lows, and mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says there’s room for them to move lower. Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan was unchanged this week at 3.33%. A year ago the rate stood at 4.12%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined this week to 2.77% from 2.82% last week.

Demand from prospective homebuyers has weakened in response to economic concerns, and the housing market has been upended by the pandemic just as it was entering the busy spring season.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#EBQEW / Mississauga Road - road work cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:29 AM
Well that was an interesting morning! We love seeing your snow pics. Luckily it was brief! May see some more flu…
Latest Weather
Read more