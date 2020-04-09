Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trump declares coronavirus disaster for Alaska
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2020 7:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster for the state of Alaska over the coronavirus.
Last month, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a public health disaster emergency related to the virus.
Officials say Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement efforts by state, local and tribal efforts in part of the state affected by COVID-19.
As of Thursday, the state had reported 235 cases of COVID-19. The state health department says there have been seven COVID-19-related deaths of Alaskans, including two people who were out of state at the time of their deaths.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
The Associated Press
