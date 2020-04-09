Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

 

7:50 a.m.

WestJet says it plans to bring back nearly 6,400 employees on to its payroll with the help of Ottawa’s emergency wage subsidy program.

WestJet chief executive Ed Sims made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

He says employees will be back on the company payroll once the federal government has approved the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:48 AM
NB Dufferin at Bloor, the left lane is blocked and WB Bloor at Dufferin, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Radar loop up to 7:59 am April 9 End of loop shows many areas out of rain/snow now for #Toronto GTA. Some clearing…
Latest Weather
Read more