Stocks close higher...Federal Reserve to pump trillions more into economy...6.6 million more unemployed

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its best week in 45 years after the Federal Reserve launched its latest titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak. The central bank announced programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to households, local governments and businesses as the country tips into what economists say may be the worst recession in decades. The Fed’s actions completely overshadowed a government report that another 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. The S&P rose 39.84 points to 2,789.92. The Dow added 285.80, or 1.2%, to 23,719.37, and the Nasdaq climbed 62.67, or 0.8%, to 8,153.58.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said today it would pump up to an additional $2.3 trillion into critical segments of the U.S. economy, seeking to support small- and mid-sized businesses as well as state and local governments. The extraordinary rescue package comes on top of efforts the Fed has already made to bolster the economy including cutting its benchmark interest rate to near zero and supplying more than $1 trillion to purchase Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to help keep credit flowing.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as nearly 17 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits in the past three weeks — a record high, by far — millions of people appear to be falling through the cracks. They can’t get through jammed phone systems or finish their applications on overloaded websites. Or they’re confused about whether or how to apply. And now there is a whole new category of people — gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed people. The federal government’s $2.2 trillion economic relief package for the first time extends unemployment aid to cover those workers when they lose their jobs. Yet most states have yet to update their systems to process those applications.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said today that the world’s poorest countries will be hardest hit. Her remarks came as she previewed next week’s virtual meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank. She said that the IMF will release an updated world economic forecast on Tuesday that will show just how quickly the coronavirus outbreak has turned what had been expected to be a solid year of growth into a deep downturn.

UNDATED (AP) — The steep drop in air travel is passing a milestone. Fewer than 100,000 people went through airport checkpoints on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the lowest numbers since the Transportation Security Administration started keeping track. That’s down 96% from a year ago and could be the smallest number since the 1950s. There was no commercial air travel in the U.S. for several days after the terror attacks in September 2001, but people gradually got back on planes over the following months.

The Associated Press