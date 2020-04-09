How many restaurants will survive this Spring?

In today’s Big Story podcast, an early estimate says perhaps one in 10 non-chain restaurants have already closed for good. This month could add 15-20% more. The hospitality industry depends so closely on incoming cash flow, that they simply aren’t built to survive a shutdown like this.

A group of independent restaurant owners have banded together to lobby all levels of government for the only thing they say can keep them alive through Canada’s physical distancing regulations. Why are they different from other industries? Will they get it? And what will your local bar or eatery look like when this is all over?

GUEST: John Sinopoli, co-organizer of savehospitality.ca.

