Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New York officials support covering face in public
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2020 10:30 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
Signage urging social distancing is seen in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York could be reaching a "plateau" in hospitalizations, he warned that gains are dependent on people continuing to practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
New York state health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public, especially in areas of “significant community transmission.”
The Cuomo administration had previously said it wasn’t clear whether face masks are effective.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommends cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, as do New York City officials.
The state’s guidance released Wednesday cites recent studies about the significant number of asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 who are spreading the virus by even just speaking near others.