National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — A quick look at March employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 7.8 per cent (5.6)

Employment rate: 58.5 per cent (61.8)

Participation rate: 63.5 per cent (65.5)

Number unemployed: 1,547,000 (1,133,800)

Number working: 18,178,700 (19,189,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 16.8 per cent (10.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (4.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.1 per cent (4.7)

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

