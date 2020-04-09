Events industry hit hard by coronavirus restrictions

Like many businesses adversely affected by forced closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the events and entertainment industry has been hit hard.

“It’s going to be a long road back, not just financially, but emotionally”, said award winning event planner Edward Perotti, adding that the industry has been shaken and completely shut down because of COVID-19 and self isolation protocols.

San Francisco based Perotti is known for his work designing events for A-list celebrities including Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas. He’s also designed events at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including the Louvre and Palace of Versailles in France, the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul and the Great Wall of China.

“This industry has gone from an amazingly thriving industry to a ghost town overnight,” said Perotti.

Closer to home, husband and wife team Giuseppe Meleca and Rose Marie Pisano are also feeling the impact.

Rose Marie is a GTA based event planner, her husband Giuseppe is an entertainer and comedian. Their schedules have been completely wiped clean for the next few months.

They believe the industry will take a while to recuperate post COVID-19.

“We do not feel that people will run to events, they will be a little more apprehensive about being around people. Also we don’t know if people’s finances have changed, they might not have the money to go to these events” says Pisano.

Perotti agrees, saying that even after people are given the all-clear to venture out again, there will be trepidation and anxiety, which will keep them from large events.

He estimates they will be seeing the effects of COVID-19 closures for quite a while even after things return to normal.

“The impact on the events and hospitality industry, I think, is going to go for about at least a year,” he says.