1st Ontario health care worker coronavirus-related death reported in Brampton

William Osler Health System in Brampton is reporting what is believed to be the first coronavirus-related death of a health care worker in Ontario.

The Brampton man in his 50s was a long-time environmental services associate at Brampton Civic Hospital. He was being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit there before his death early Thursday morning.

Peel region says an investigation has revealed he likely caught the virus in the community and not at work.

Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health and the President of the William Osler Health System are expected to provide more details later this afternoon.

Ontario has reported 33 cases of COVID-19 among health care workers in 15 different hospitals across the province, but this is the first reported death.

Peel Region currently has 786 cases of the coronavirus, but have not provided a breakdown of how many health care workers have been infected.