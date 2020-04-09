CP NewsAlert: Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead

TORONTO — The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal has died.

Gordon Stuckless was sentenced in 2016 to six and a half years behind bars — six after credit for his time on house arrest — for more than 100 offences related to the sexual abuse of 18 boys over three decades.

He was released to a halfway house on day parole in December.

Ari Goldkind, his lawyer, says Stuckless had a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday and died earlier tonight at a hospital in Hamilton, Ont.

More coming

The Canadian Press