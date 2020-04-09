Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

Gordon Stuckless leaves a Toronto Court on Friday, March 6, 2015. The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal has died. Gordon Stuckless was sentenced in 2016 to six and a half years behind bars, six after credit for his time on house arrest, for more than 100 offences related to the sexual abuse of 18 boys over three decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal has died.

Gordon Stuckless was sentenced in 2016 to six and a half years behind bars — six after credit for his time on house arrest — for more than 100 offences related to the sexual abuse of 18 boys over three decades.

He was released to a halfway house on day parole in December.

Ari Goldkind, his lawyer, says Stuckless had a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday and died earlier tonight at a hospital in Hamilton, Ont.

 

More coming

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
COLLISION: #WB401 at 427 cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:49 PM
Two nights/early mornings of lake effect flurries means a light dusting north of the city. And slick spots early Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more