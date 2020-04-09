Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CBC launches $2 million fund to support Canadian creators during COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 9, 2020 12:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 12:49 pm EDT
The CBC logo is projected onto a screen during the CBC's annual upfront presentation at The Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. CBC is launching a $2 million fund to support Canadian creators during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
TORONTO — CBC is launching a $2 million fund to support Canadian creators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public broadcaster says the fund will provide “immediate” financing for the development and production of original Canadian stories in several formats.
Eligible projects include scripted comedies and dramas, unscripted entertainment, children’s programming, podcasts, play adaptations and short documentaries.
CBC says all projects must follow national and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.
CBC executive vice-president Barbara Williams says in a statement that the goal is to provide funds for Canadian creators to “innovate and tell their stories in entirely new ways.”
Applications are open until April 24, and CBC will start notifying creators about their project’s status on May 8.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.