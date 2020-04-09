Alberta announces extra $1B to create jobs repairing roads, bridges, schools

EDMONTON — Alberta is adding $1 billion to its budget to repair more roads, schools, bridges and potholes as a way to create jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney says the plan will create thousands of jobs and that the work will strictly follow health protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He says the extra cash means a total of $13 billion is being directed to help Albertans during the pandemic, through either direct subsidies or deferrals on taxes and other payments.

Kenney says there will be more stimulus programs to come, as the United Conservative government determines the best way to restart the economy after the virus peaks, projected to happen in mid to late May.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley lauded Kenney’s announcement as a smart way to get money out the door to quickly to boost employment.

But she says more has to be done, such as an emergency rent subsidy of up to $10,000 per renter, insurance premium freezes and reductions, and $5,000 for each small business to help them keep operating and adapt to technology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020

The Canadian Press