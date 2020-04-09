Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
9 TTC employees confirmed to have coronavirus
by News staff
Posted Apr 9, 2020 3:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 3:52 pm EDT
A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) streetcar travels past the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Brent Lewin/Getty Images)
The TTC has reported nine of their workers have contracted the novel coronavirus.
Another 240 employees are in self-isolation.
The total includes at least three cases which had been previously reported— a Wheel Trans operator, a subway operator from the Wilson division and a mechanic at the Duncan Shop.
The other employees who tested positive for COVID-19 include two bus operators from the Mount Dennis garage, a station collector from the Danforth division, a streetcar operator from the Roncesvalles Division, a streetcar operator from Leslie Barns and a bus technician at the Old Davenport building.
The TTC says this list also includes those who had not returned to work after travelling and were already in self-isolation.
