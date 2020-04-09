Loading articles...

9 TTC employees confirmed to have coronavirus

Last Updated Apr 9, 2020 at 3:52 pm EDT

A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) streetcar travels past the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Brent Lewin/Getty Images)

The TTC has reported nine of their workers have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Another 240 employees are in self-isolation.

The total includes at least three cases which had been previously reported— a Wheel Trans operator, a subway operator from the Wilson division and a mechanic at the Duncan Shop.

The other employees who tested positive for COVID-19 include two bus operators from the Mount Dennis garage, a station collector from the Danforth division, a streetcar operator from the Roncesvalles Division, a streetcar operator from Leslie Barns and a bus technician at the Old Davenport building.

The TTC says this list also includes those who had not returned to work after travelling and were already in self-isolation.

