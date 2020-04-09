Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Ontario men caught with almost $5M worth of cocaine at Windsor border
by News Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2020 12:12 pm EDT
Two Ontario men are facing drug charges after they were caught with almost $5-million worth of cocaine at the Windsor border. CBSA/Handout
Two Ontario men are facing drug charges after being caught trying to import almost $5 million worth of cocaine at the U.S.-Canadian border in Windsor.
Canadian Border Services Agents say a commercial truck attempted to enter Canada at the Ambassador Bridge on March 17. During a secondary examination of the vehicle, officers discovered cocaine mixed in with a commercial load of citrus fruit.
The CBSA said 38 kilograms of cocaine worth almost $5-million was seized.
Sukdeep Singh, 31, of Brampton and Inderjeet Singh, 26, of Lindsay, Ont., have been charged with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The two are scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on June 8.