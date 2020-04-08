Words to remember: Canadian newsmakers have their say on COVID-19

A look at some of the top quotes from Wednesday on COVID-19 in Canada:

“Job numbers will come out tomorrow. It’s going to be a hard day.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Test, test, test, test and don’t stop testing.” — Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province has drawn criticism for low COVID-19 testing numbers.

“This is not an equal opportunity pandemic. … Marginalized communities will be disproportionately impacted.” — Katherine Scot, a senior economist with Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

“This is expanding like fire. I don’t see the firefighters coming ahead of it. We’re letting the house burn and then we come in and we’re trying to save some. This is more than a request, it’s a plea.” — Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, on COVID-19’s spread in the province’s seniors homes. She says workers need to only work in one home during this time.

“What we do this weekend and beyond will make it or break it.” — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball.

“We are probably going to have a lot of people that come forward with a runny nose and a headache and we are going to be testing them. In normal times we would probably just say you have a cold.” — Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

“I feel like my dream was shattered and all of our hard work went to waste. We were so close to the opening day. But we couldn’t do it and now we just don’t know when we can open.” — Vancouver’s Nguyet Dang, who has postponed the opening of her Vancouver restaurant indefinitely. The COVID-19 pandemic hit 10 days before the planned opening.

“I realize way more today how much more serious it is the way it’s spreading, the way it’s hitting. This disease doesn’t spare anyone. It doesn’t matter — actors and actresses, rich, poor — you’ve got to make sure that you stay safe.” — Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith. Six members of the Senators organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

