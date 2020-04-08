Loading articles...

UK truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of 39 Vietnamese

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

LONDON — A truck driver accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container in England has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The bodies of the 39 people were found Oct. 23 in the town of Grays, east of London. Police investigating the case found the victims were all from Vietnam and ranged in age from 15 to 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers to smuggle them into England. Police say they died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
The SB Dufferin ramp to the WB 401 is closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Gradual clearing with a gusty nw wind. @jilltaylor680 will have more weather details every 10minutes on the ones be…
Latest Weather
Read more