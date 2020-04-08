Loading articles...

Toronto's Thornhill Medical expands ventilator production tenfold to meet demand

A patient is on a ventilator and attended to by a nurse at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) EPA/TAMAS KOVACS

One of the companies making ventilators for the federal government is expanding its production capacity more than tenfold to meet demands posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thornhill Medical CEO Lesley Gouldie says normally her Toronto-based company would produce at most 50 ventilators in a month but is hoping to deliver more than 1,000 to the federal government, and another 40 to Ontario directly, over the next two months.

The company partnered with Linamar, a Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturer of auto parts, which is helping it find all the materials it needs and producing some of the machines in its own facilities.

The company is fielding requests from “every continent” but Gouldie says it will answer Canadian demand first and then work on international orders.

Gouldie says Thornhill shipped out eight ventilators to Ontario last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the government was working with multiple Canadian companies to produce as many as 30,000 new ventilators, although the purchase order for 1,020 from Thornhill Medical is the only signed contract at the moment.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 app. Trafalgar - two right lanes remain closed, it's jammed from east of Hwy 25. EB Steeles is a good alternate. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Gradual clearing with a gusty nw wind. @jilltaylor680 will have more weather details every 10minutes on the ones be…
Latest Weather
Read more