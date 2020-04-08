Toronto Caribbean Carnival cancelled due to coronavirus

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The month-long events have been a staple in the city for 52 years and take place through July and August.

The festivities draw massive crowds and carnival organizers say that was a precipitating factor in the decision. They said the large number of people who attend present “a tremendous risk regarding the spread of the virus” and they “had no choice” but to cancel.

They say if the situation changes and gathering restrictions are lifted by July 1, “we will seek to celebrate together in a non-traditional format the weekend of August 1, 2020.”

Gatherings are currently restricted to no more than five people in Ontario.