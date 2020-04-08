Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Caribbean Carnival cancelled due to coronavirus
by News Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2020 9:51 pm EDT
A masquerader performs on Lakeshore Boulevard during the Grand Parade at the Scotiabank Caribbean Carnival in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu
The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The month-long events have been a staple in the city for 52 years and take place through July and August.
The festivities draw massive crowds and carnival organizers say that was a precipitating factor in the decision. They said the large number of people who attend present “a tremendous risk regarding the spread of the virus” and they “had no choice” but to cancel.
They say if the situation changes and gathering restrictions are lifted by July 1, “we will seek to celebrate together in a non-traditional format the weekend of August 1, 2020.”
Gatherings are currently restricted to no more than five people in Ontario.