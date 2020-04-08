Loading articles...

The Latest: Oglala tribe restricts travel on reservation

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe says it has instituted a 72-hour lockdown on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota shortly after a school employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the reservation.

The tribe is only allowing travel for essential jobs, medical appointments and emergency grocery runs. The tribe threatened that people will be fined if they are found to be travelling for non-essential reasons.

They are also monitoring the borders of the reservation.

The 72-hour lockdown is that began Tuesday night is scheduled to be lifted at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
The SB Dufferin ramp to the WB 401 is closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Gradual clearing with a gusty nw wind. @jilltaylor680 will have more weather details every 10minutes on the ones be…
Latest Weather
Read more