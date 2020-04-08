Loading articles...

The Latest: Deputies make deliveries to COVID-19 vulnerable

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in North Dakota (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Clay County sheriff’s deputies will deliver groceries and prescriptions to rural residents who may be vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

Sheriff’s officials say the delivery service is available to anyone over the age of 60 or those with an underlying health condition.

KFGO reports deputies will be making deliveries Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Thursday. Residents must place the order themselves, pay for the purchases and confirm the order is ready for pickup before calling for a deputy delivery.

Deputies will not delivery alcohol or take-out food.

The Associated Press

