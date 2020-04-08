Loading articles...

2 arrested, 1 outstanding after shooting in Rexdale

Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third after a shooting in the Rexdale area on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police responded to a call in the Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue area shortly before 8 p.m. for a shooting outside a restaurant.

Three men reportedly shot at a car and fled the scene.

Two men were arrested after a foot pursuit by officers.

Police are looking for a third suspect described as a black man with dreadlocks, wearing black clothing with the hood up.

Police say people in the area are advised to stay inside and the suspect could be armed.

No injuries have been reported.

