Loading articles...

Police: Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's grandson found

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

FILE - In this Friday, April 3, 2020, file photo, Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., speaks at a news conference, in Annapolis, Md. Authorities have recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, two days after the body of the boy’s mother was found in the water after a canoeing accident. The Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a news release that the body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean was found Wednesday afternoon, April 8. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Wednesday, two days after the body of the boy’s mother was found in the water after a canoeing accident.

The body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean was found in roughly 25 feet (8 metres) of water more than 2 miles (3 kilometres) south of his grandmother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where he and his mother had launched the canoe, according to a news release from the state Natural Resources Police.

The body of Gideon’s mother — 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was recovered on Monday about 2,000 feet (610 metres) from where the boy’s body was recovered, police said. The search for the missing mother and son lasted five days and included the use of underwater imaging sonar technology.

The search started Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

Maeve McKean’s husband, David, said in a Facebook post Friday that their family had been self-quarantining in an empty house owned by his wife’s mother to give their kids more space than what they had at their home in Washington, D.C.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. The initiative’s website says her work focused on “the intersection of global health and human rights.” McKean previously served as an associate research professor at the City University of New York School of Public Health.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

“Our Maeve dedicated her life to society’s most vulnerable,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, adding that her grandson Gideon was a “loving” big brother who excelled at sports, riddles, math and chess.

“My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honour the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world,” Kennedy Townsend said.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Barrier repairs continue EB 401 app. Trafalgar - right lane remains closed, expect delays. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Batten down the hatches! About 36-40 hours of gusty winds on the way, starting Thursday morning. WNW gusts 60-80 km…
Latest Weather
Read more