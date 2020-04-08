Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 550 new cases of coronavirus and 21 more deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Ontario confirmed 550 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking an 11.6 per cent total increase over yesterday’s numbers.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 5,276.

The updated numbers include 21 new deaths. Resolved cases jumped from 1,802 to 2,074.

More to come

