Ontario Catholic teachers ratify agreement with province

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has ratified an agreement with the province for a new contract.

OECTA reached a tentative three-year collective agreement with the province on March 12. The bargaining process involved over 50 meetings between the two parties and saw members go on province-wide strikes including four one-day full withdrawals of service.

The association’s president Liz Stuart says the deal will allow members to address the unique needs of education during the ongoing pandemic.

“The COVID-19 emergency, and the challenges facing teachers, students, and families as we engage in this unique form of distance learning, are top of mind for everyone,” says Stuart. “However, our Association remains committed to beginning discussions with school boards and negotiating fair agreements as soon as possible.”