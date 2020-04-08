Loading articles...

How a Newfoundland funeral home became the centre of Canada's biggest COVID-19 outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Excitement about treating the new coronavirus with malaria drugs is raising hopes, but the evidence that they may help is thin. (NIAID-RML via AP)

In today’s Big Story podcast, when Shannon Fleming’s loved ones gathered to mourn her passing, there hadn’t yet been any official bans on gatherings of this size in Newfoundland. Attendees remember it as a normal funeral, though the funeral home says it took precautions.

A week later, someone who had visited the funeral home tested positive for COVID-19. More and more positive tests followed. Now it’s Canada’s largest single outbreak, and what should have been a farewell that drew a community together has become the centre of suspicion and anger between neighbours.

GUEST: Greg Mercer, The Globe and Mail (Read Greg’s story right here.)

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

