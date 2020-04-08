Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How a Newfoundland funeral home became the centre of Canada's biggest COVID-19 outbreak
by The Big Story
Posted Apr 8, 2020 5:16 am EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Excitement about treating the new coronavirus with malaria drugs is raising hopes, but the evidence that they may help is thin. (NIAID-RML via AP)
In today’s Big Story podcast, when Shannon Fleming’s loved ones gathered to mourn her passing, there hadn’t yet been any official bans on gatherings of this size in Newfoundland. Attendees remember it as a normal funeral, though the funeral home says it took precautions.
A week later, someone who had visited the funeral home tested positive for COVID-19. More and more positive tests followed. Now it’s Canada’s largest single outbreak, and what should have been a farewell that drew a community together has become the centre of suspicion and anger between neighbours.