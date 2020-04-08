How a Newfoundland funeral home became the centre of Canada's biggest COVID-19 outbreak

In today’s Big Story podcast, when Shannon Fleming’s loved ones gathered to mourn her passing, there hadn’t yet been any official bans on gatherings of this size in Newfoundland. Attendees remember it as a normal funeral, though the funeral home says it took precautions.

A week later, someone who had visited the funeral home tested positive for COVID-19. More and more positive tests followed. Now it’s Canada’s largest single outbreak, and what should have been a farewell that drew a community together has become the centre of suspicion and anger between neighbours.

GUEST: Greg Mercer, The Globe and Mail (Read Greg’s story right here.)

