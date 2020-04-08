Loading articles...

N.W.T. creates enforcement squad for public health orders around COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

The Nuvanut Legislature is seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. The Northwest Territories is creating a squad of public health officers to enforce orders around the COVID-19 epidemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

YELLOWKNIFE — The Northwest Territories is creating a squad of public health officers to enforce orders around the COVID-19 epidemic.

N.W.T.’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kami Kandola says the response was needed because her office was receiving too many complaints about people not following the rules.

The territory requires anyone entering to file a self-isolation plan.

Isolation centres have been set up in the territory’s towns and cities, where travellers must stay for 14 days before entering.

The enforcement squad, authorized under the Public Health Act, will be uniformed and will be able to issue tickets and compel court appearances.

Over the last two weeks, Kandola says her department has received more than 180 complaints about people ignoring public health orders.

The Canadian Press

