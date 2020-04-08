Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,925.714, up 311.57 points.)

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down 25 cents, or 26.04 per cent, to 71 cents on 14.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up three cents, or 6.74 per cent, to 47.5 cents on 12.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 2.34 per cent, to $3.94 on 10 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up eight cents, or 7.14 per cent, to $1.20 on 7.9 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Up six cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $2.91 on 7.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.71 per cent to $1.42 on 12.7 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Up $2.09, or 12.61 per cent, to $18.66 on 7.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada — the airline plans to rehire 16,500 laid-off workers via Ottawa’s emergency wage subsidy, though the vast majority will remain at home amid the collapse of global travel triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said Wednesday it will apply for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to retain or bring back workers who were let go under a cost reduction program that saw nearly half of Air Canada’s 36,000 employees lose their jobs as air traffic skidded to a halt due to the virus.

Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CCA). Down 40 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $95.50. The company says its Quebec-based radio business has temporarily laid off about one-quarter of its employees due to a significant decline in advertising from retailers affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. Cogeco chief executive Philippe Jette says its radio stations have maintained good ratings during the pandemic by providing news, information and music during the crisis.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Down $1.26, or five per cent, to $24.02. The company is suspending operations at its poultry plant in Brampton, Ont., after three employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. The company says it’s deep cleaning the plant including common areas and offices as it completes an investigation into the cases

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

