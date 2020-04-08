Loading articles...

John Prine's wife remembers late singer, praises caregivers

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

NASHVILLE — The wife of celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine said she was able to sit with her husband in the last hours of his life. Prine died Tuesday at 73 from complications of COVID-19.

Fiona Whelan Prine said in a statement Wednesday that “in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body.”

Fiona Prine, who also contracted the coronavirus and has since recovered, thanked everyone for the outpouring of love from fans all over the world. She also implored people of all ages to take the virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he is known for songs like “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes.”

The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can cause more severe illness, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Prine had survived throat and lunch cancer, continuing to record and perform despite those illnesses.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 app. Trafalgar - two right lanes remain closed, it's jammed from east of Hwy 25. EB Steeles is a good alternate. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Gradual clearing with a gusty nw wind. @jilltaylor680 will have more weather details every 10minutes on the ones be…
Latest Weather
Read more