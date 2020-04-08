Loading articles...

Fire reported at replica Prussian palace in Berlin

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

Berlin’s fire department says it is responding to a report of a blaze in the roof of a replica of a Prussian palace being rebuilt on the city’s historic Unter den Linden boulevard.

The fire department said Wednesday that units were on the scene of the construction site but had no further details.

Photos published by the capital’s BZ newspaper showed smoke rising from the building site.

The palace, originally built in the 15th century and finalized in the 18th century, was largely destroyed during World War II and then demolished in communist East Germany. A modern version with replica facades is now being built on the site with scheduled completion later this year.

The Associated Press

