Doug Ford calls for dramatic increase in testing in Ontario: 'It's unacceptable'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for a dramatic increase in COVID-19 testing of Ontarians.

In his daily address, Ford called the number of tests currently being conducted in the province “unacceptable.”

“My patience has run thin, no more excuses,” said a clearly irritated Ford. “Moving forward, we need to see 13,000 tests every single day.”

Ford’s call comes after critics expressed frustration with the fact that the number of tests being processed is far below the announced capacity at labs.

Ontario reported 550 new cases on Wednesday – the largest single-day jump since the province began reporting total confirmed cases. However, only 3,200 tests were reported as completed in the last 24 hours even though labs can accommodate 13,000 tests.

More to come