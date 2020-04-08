Loading articles...

2 dead, 10 injured in fire at Moscow nursing home

Last Updated Apr 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

MOSCOW — Emergency officials say two people died in a fire late Wednesday at a Moscow home for the elderly and at least 10 have been injured.

State news agency Tass said there were 65 people in the building in the western neighbourhood of Myakinino. An electrical short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

It was unclear whether the dead and injured were residents of the nursing home or staff.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 app. Warden express - two left lanes closed, emergency crews on scene. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Batten down the hatches! About 36-40 hours of gusty winds on the way, starting Thursday morning. WNW gusts 60-80 km…
Latest Weather
Read more