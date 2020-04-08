1 person dead after shooting near St. Clair and Christie

One person has died after a shooting in the St.Clair Avenue West and Christie Street area on Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired in the St. Clair West and Winona Drive area shortly after 9 p.m.

Police arrived to find a male victim lying in a parking lot. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition where he later died.

A black sedan was seen fleeing the area.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and are looking for surveillance or dash-cam video.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.