Loading articles...

The Latest: Trump issues disaster declaration for Minnesota

Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

7 p.m.

President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Minnesota as the state combats the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Tim Walz had asked Trump to issue the declaration to allow federal funding to flow to the state. Minnesota’s congressional delegation had urged the Trump administration to approve the request.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic has “caused a public health and economic crisis” across Minnesota.

“This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources,” Klobuchar said in a statement Tuesday.

Walz wants to use the money for crisis counselling, supplemental nutrition programs, medical assistance, funeral aid and other needs.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 400 at Hwy 88 - the right lane is blocked with a collision. Crews are also blocking the NB 400 ramp to Hwy 88. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 PM
Rain tonight. Last double digit high tomorrow for the week. Wet snow mixed with rain possible north GTA early Thurs…
Latest Weather
Read more