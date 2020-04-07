Loading articles...

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province.

He says there may well be 25 per cent unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has told an energy industry conference that the total could be even higher.

And he says the figure doesn’t fully account for the impact of the oil-price collapse on Alberta’s fossil-fuel-powered economy.

At the same time, he told energy industry leaders that Alberta is doing well in its fight against the virus.

He says the province’s rate of hospitalizations is less than half that of other large provinces.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

