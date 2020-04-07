Loading articles...

Over 62,000 masks distributed at Toronto long-term care homes recalled

The city of Toronto has recalled over 62,000 masks distributed to long-term care homes after reports of ripping and tearing.

Issues with the surgical masks, worth over $200,000, were discovered yesterday.

The city is investigating to see how many long-term care home employees were wearing the masks while caring for patients and if there was possible exposure to COVID-19.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Stalled transport truck WB 401 west of the 427 express - right lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Another mild day with sunshine. The full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more