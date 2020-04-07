Loading articles...

Ontario to allow cannabis stores to offer delivery and curbside pickup

NOVA Cannabis shop on Queen Street in Toronto. Image courtesy Josef Fazio.

Just days after removing cannabis stores from the essential businesses list, forcing them to close, Ontario’s attorney general says the retailers will now be allowed to offer delivery and curbside pickup.

Attorney General Doug Downey tells CityNews they initially made the decision to remove the storefronts from the essential businesses list because cannabis was still available through mail order from the Ontario Cannabis Store website.

But, the government has since changed course to allow cannabis retailers to serve their customers and to combat the illegal market.

“Our touchstone is primarily the health and safety of Ontarians but also continuing to combat the illegal market. This allows us to do both,” said Downey.

The emergency order will last for the term of the province’s state of emergency.

