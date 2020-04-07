Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
N.W.T. releases some prisoners, reduces remand over concerns about COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 7, 2020 2:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
In a Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, detainees walk with their hands clasped behind their backs along a line painted on a walkway inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La. The Northwest Teritories says it has released a small number of prisoners over concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19 in territorial jails. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gerald Herbert, File
YELLOWKNIFE — The Northwest Territories says it has released a small number of prisoners over concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19 in territorial jails.
Justice Minister Caroline Wawzonek outlines the move her territory is making in a letter to Edmonton defence lawyer Tom Engel.
She says seven inmates — all with less than three months left on their sentences — have been granted temporary absences.
Wawzonek says she’s working with prosecutors to ensure only those considered a threat to public safety are taken into remand.
The government and prosecutors are also reviewing everyone already in remand to see if anybody would be eligible for an interim release and bail package.
COVID-19 in jails has become increasingly pressing across the country, especially after inmates in a Quebec prison were found to have contracted the novel coronavirus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020