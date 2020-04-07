Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,614.14, up 21.44 points.)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up five cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $3.85 on 22.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 2.5 cents, or 5.95 per cent, to 44.5 cents on 19 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 5.17 per cent to $2.85 on 14.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.71 per cent to $1.42 on 12.7 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Materials. Up 10 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $6.65 on 9.7 million shares.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX:NVA). Energy. Down five cents, or 6.33 per cent, to 74 cents on 9.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cenovus Energy Inc. — Patience in Alberta is wearing thin for a promised aid package from the federal government for the oil and gas sector, Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said Tuesday at an industry conference. The industry doesn’t want a bailout, but help to cope with short-term liquidity problems caused by the plunge in global oil prices, she said. Restricting production on a global scale to lift prices makes a lot of sense, Alex Pourbaix, CEO of oilsands producer Cenovus Energy Inc., said at the event.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Up 49 cents to $63.98. TC Energy Corp. has started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border. Work got underway despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the eight-billion-dollar project amid the coronavirus pandemic. A company spokesman says work began over the weekend at the border crossing in northern Montana, a remote area with sprawling cattle ranches and wheat fields.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Up 15 cents or 3.1 per cent to $5.05. BlackBerry Ltd. says it has uncovered how China-backed hackers have been able to extract data from many of the world’s servers for a decade without being noticed. BlackBerry executive Eric Cornelius says the hackers have been skilful in disguising some of their software tools to appear like advertising software that poses a low-level security risk. Cornelius says the tactics give the hackers the ability to extract information from huge amounts of valuable data on web servers using the Linux operating system.

