More cases of coronavirus confirmed at GTA seniors homes

More cases of coronavirus have been reported in two seniors homes in the Greater Toronto Area.

Villa Leonardo Gambin Care Community in Woodbridge says they have 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and another three team members have also tested positive.

Ten of the residents have been placed in isolation on the facility’s sixth floor while two others are on the seventh floor. The three team members have been in self-isolation at home ever since they began showing symptoms.

Midland Gardens Care Community in Scarborough says one resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and they are in isolation.

Both homes say they were taking precautions prior to the positive tests and have instituted more measures based on directives from Public Health including cancelling all group recreational activities.

There are at least 51 long-term care homes in Ontario with one or more cases of COVID-19, with a total of 850 reported cases and there have been at least 69 deaths in those institutions.

With files from The Canadian Press