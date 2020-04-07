Loading articles...

First Ontario produced masks ready for use, Premier Doug Ford says

Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 1:23 pm EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford loads ASTM Level 3 masks made by The Woodbridge Group in Woodbridge, Ont. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Premier Doug Ford says the first made-in- Ontario face masks are ready for use.

The announcement comes one day after the premier warned that Ontario would run out of personal protective equipment in one week.

Ford was at Woodbridge’s manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont., today where the first 1,000 Level 3 masks have been produced.

The company hopes to eventually produce one million a week and have them certified as N95 masks to be used in all health-care settings.

Ford has blamed the supply shortages on a combination of delays in global shipments, domestic manufacturing lag time and U.S. restrictions.

Late Monday, manufacturer 3M reached a deal with the White House to continue sending masks to Canada, shortly after U.S. officials held up a shipment of 500,000 masks.

