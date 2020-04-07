Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
First Ontario produced masks ready for use, Premier Doug Ford says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 7, 2020 1:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 1:23 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford loads ASTM Level 3 masks made by The Woodbridge Group in Woodbridge, Ont. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Premier Doug Ford says the first made-in- Ontario face masks are ready for use.
The announcement comes one day after the premier warned that Ontario would run out of personal protective equipment in one week.
Ford was at Woodbridge’s manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont., today where the first 1,000 Level 3 masks have been produced.
The company hopes to eventually produce one million a week and have them certified as N95 masks to be used in all health-care settings.
Ford has blamed the supply shortages on a combination of delays in global shipments, domestic manufacturing lag time and U.S. restrictions.
Late Monday, manufacturer 3M reached a deal with the White House to continue sending masks to Canada, shortly after U.S. officials held up a shipment of 500,000 masks.
