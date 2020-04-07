Easter Bunny deemed an essential service: Ford

While government officials have warned against family gatherings this Easter weekend, that doesn’t mean the Easter Bunny can’t pass out goodies across the province.

Premier Doug Ford declared the Easter Bunny as an essential service provider, bringing some levity during a trying time for many across the country.

The order says the Easter Bunny is authorized to deliver Easter chocolate, candy and any other treats to Ontario children this weekend.

However, the Easter Bunny will not be able to provide any treats in parks, playgrounds or any other recreational areas that have been closed off due to social distancing.

Mayor John Tory also said the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy were essential workers in Toronto and encouraged Ford this morning to make the decree province-wide. He also thanked everyone for staying home this Easter.

Ontario has banned gatherings of five or more people with some exceptions including if there are more than five people in a household.

The premier follows the lead of New Zealand, who also declared the Easter bunny and the Tooth Fairy as essential services.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also added the tooth fairy to their list of essential services.

Legault played a short video during his daily briefing in Quebec City of a girl named Raphaelle asking whether the tooth fairy is allowed out and about during the pandemic.

He said the tooth fairy will continue working, and he assured parents the fairy has immunity against the novel coronavirus.

Read the official order from Premier Doug Ford below:

