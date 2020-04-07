Loading articles...

Deputy minister of foreign affairs tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 10:28 pm EDT

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan speaks as Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, look on as they hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Canada's deputy minister of foreign affairs has tested positive for COVID-19. Marta Morgan has been the top official in the department for just under a year, after leading the Immigration Department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Canada’s deputy minister of foreign affairs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marta Morgan has been the top official in the department for just under a year, after leading the Immigration Department, and is the first woman to hold the job.

Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne shared the diagnosis on Twitter.

He wished Morgan a full and speedy recovery and called her an invaluable part of the foreign-affairs team.

Several ministers and MPs have isolated themselves out of concern that they have the respiratory illness but Morgan is the most senior Canadian government figure to test positive.

Champagne himself was tested for COVID-19 when he fell ill in March, following a tour of Latvia, Ukraine and Poland, but the results came back negative.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

