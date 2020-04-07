Loading articles...

COVID-19’s great mask debate

In today’s Big Story podcast, everyone you know probably has an opinion on whether or not we should be wearing masks outside. So does Canada’s chief public health officer—and her opinion has evolved over the past month.

Canadians are now being encouraged to wear non-medical masks in places where social distancing is difficult. Which raises a couple of questions: What difference is this supposed to make, and to whom, and if it is supposed to make a difference, then why weren’t we told to do so earlier?

GUEST: Stephen Maher, contributing editor, Maclean’s


