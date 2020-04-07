Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CFL postpones start of 2020 season over coronavirus
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 7, 2020 11:42 am EDT
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell hoists the Grey Cup after defeating the Ottawa Redblacks in the 106th Grey Cup CFL championship football game in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday November 25, 2018. Bo Levi Mitchell added to his growing list of accolades Tuesday when the CFL named him the quarterback for the league's 2018 all-star team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The CFL is postponing the start of its 2020 season until the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league announced the postponement in a release, noting that some CFL cities have indicated they won’t allow sporting events through the end of June.
The CFL season was scheduled to start June 11, but the city of Calgary has a public events ban in place until June 30 that includes NHL and CFL games.
Toronto also has a ban on city-led events through June 30, but it does not prohibit professional sporting events.
The CFL had already postponed the start of its pre-season. Rookie camps were scheduled to open May 13 with training camps starting four days later.
Today’s announcement means the 2020 season will have to be reduced in order to finish with the Grey Cup game Nov. 22 in Regina.