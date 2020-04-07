Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Boris Johnson will 'fight' COVID-19 and has what it takes to recover: envoy
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 7, 2020 4:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during official arrivals for a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Britain's envoy to Canada says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a fighter who has what it takes to recover from his COVID-19 affliction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Francisco Seco
OTTAWA — Britain’s envoy to Canada says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a fighter who has what it takes to recover from his COVID-19 affliction.
High Commissioner Susan le Jeune d’Allegeershecque tells The Canadian Press that the fact Johnson is breathing without a ventilator is a good sign.
She is reiterating what Johnson’s “temporary” replacement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has said today: that the 55-year-old prime minister is in good spirits.
Johnson was in intensive care in a British hospital and has become the first major world leader to be hit that hard by the novel coronavirus.
Le Jeune d’Allegeershecque says Canada is co-operating closely with Britain on the crisis and the two countries are speaking with one voice against any country that espouses protectionism.
That has includes taking the U.S. to task in the wake of reports of critical medical supplies not being shared, she says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2020