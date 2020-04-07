Loading articles...

Residents allowed to reenter after building evacuated at Bay and Wellesley

Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 10:19 pm EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

About an hour after a building at Bay and Wellesley streets was evacuated for a possible gas leak, residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

Crews were called to the building after a strong smell of sulfur was reported in the area.

After an investigation, it was determined the smell likely came from sewer back-up and rain.

No gas leak was found in the building.

