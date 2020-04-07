3 fatally stabbed, suspect killed by deputy at travel centre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man fatally stabbed three people and wounded a fourth at a Tennessee travel centre Tuesday morning before a deputy shot and killed him, authorities said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 to find a person with stab wounds outside the store and a man armed with a knife in the parking lot, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Witnesses identified the man as the suspect and he refused deputies’ demands to drop the weapon, the bureau said. As some point during the encounter, a deputy fired, striking and killing the suspect, the statement said.

Authorities found four stabbing victims. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The bureau did not release the names of any victims or the suspect.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the agency said.

The Associated Press