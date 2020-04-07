Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 fatally stabbed, suspect killed by deputy at travel centre
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2020 1:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man fatally stabbed three people and wounded a fourth at a Tennessee travel centre Tuesday morning before a deputy shot and killed him, authorities said.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 to find a person with stab wounds outside the store and a man armed with a knife in the parking lot, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Witnesses identified the man as the suspect and he refused deputies’ demands to drop the weapon, the bureau said. As some point during the encounter, a deputy fired, striking and killing the suspect, the statement said.
Authorities found four stabbing victims. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The bureau did not release the names of any victims or the suspect.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, the agency said.